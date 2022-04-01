Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Hits New 12-Month High at $27.49

Shares of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $27.49 and last traded at $26.09, with a volume of 3136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its 200-day moving average is $17.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $502.62 million, a P/E ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.86.

Grindrod Shipping ( NASDAQ:GRIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s payout ratio is currently 48.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter valued at $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.87% of the company’s stock.

About Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.