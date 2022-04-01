Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE) and Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF) Head-To-Head Survey

Advantage Energy (OTCMKTS:AAVVF – Get Rating) and Groove Botanicals (OTCMKTS:GRVE – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Advantage Energy and Groove Botanicals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Advantage Energy $392.56 million 3.38 $328.35 million $1.64 4.24 Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Advantage Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Groove Botanicals.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Advantage Energy and Groove Botanicals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Advantage Energy 0 1 7 0 2.88 Groove Botanicals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Advantage Energy presently has a consensus target price of $10.53, indicating a potential upside of 51.48%. Given Advantage Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Advantage Energy is more favorable than Groove Botanicals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.3% of Advantage Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 55.1% of Groove Botanicals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Advantage Energy has a beta of 1.83, indicating that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Groove Botanicals has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Advantage Energy and Groove Botanicals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Advantage Energy 94.29% 9.19% 6.33% Groove Botanicals N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Advantage Energy beats Groove Botanicals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Advantage Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Advantage Energy Ltd. engages in the development and production of natural gas and liquids. It focuses its operation in Glacier, Wembley, Valhalla, and Progress, Alberta. The company was founded on January 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Groove Botanicals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Groove Botanicals, Inc. provides consumer health products. It intends to develop cannabidiol skin care products. The company was formerly known as Avalon Oil & Gas, Inc. and changed its name to Groove Botanicals, Inc. in May 2018. Groove Botanicals, Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

