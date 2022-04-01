GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG) Position Cut by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC trimmed its stake in GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of GrowGeneration worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRWG. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 6.0% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 0.5% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 110,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 7.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GrowGeneration during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GrowGeneration by 4.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GRWG shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on GrowGeneration from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $20.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $24.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on GrowGeneration from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $12.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.17.

Shares of GRWG opened at $9.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $559.08 million, a P/E ratio of 43.86 and a beta of 2.75. GrowGeneration Corp. has a 1-year low of $6.74 and a 1-year high of $57.10.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $90.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

GrowGeneration Company Profile (Get Rating)

GrowGeneration Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates retail hydroponic and organic gardening stores in the United States. It engages in the marketing and distribution of nutrients, growing media, advanced indoor and greenhouse lighting, environmental control systems, vertical benching, and accessories for hydroponic gardening, as well as other indoor and outdoor growing products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRWG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.