Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Shares Up 6.3%

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $71.13 and last traded at $70.44. 13,705 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,161,985 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.24.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GH shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Guardant Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

The company has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.65 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health ( NASDAQ:GH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 108.57% and a negative return on equity of 53.91%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total transaction of $289,823.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 199,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Guardant Health by 11.2% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $451,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the third quarter worth about $3,000,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its position in shares of Guardant Health by 4.4% during the third quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA now owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guardant Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.