Guggenheim Cuts RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $600.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Guggenheim from $825.00 to $600.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim’s price target points to a potential upside of 84.00% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays decreased their target price on RH from $723.00 to $528.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on RH from $770.00 to $510.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $750.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.65.

NYSE RH opened at $326.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $380.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $523.85. RH has a 1-year low of $320.81 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.17.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $5.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $902.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.50 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 26.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of RH by 73.1% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of RH by 44.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 0.8% in the third quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in RH by 0.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in RH by 13.0% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

