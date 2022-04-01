Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,000 shares, a growth of 35.9% from the February 28th total of 757,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 602,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,393. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $17.45 and a twelve month high of $22.06. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 10,939 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 12,318 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,767 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

