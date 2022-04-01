Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Sets New 12-Month Low at $9.81

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.81 and last traded at $10.26, with a volume of 995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GHLD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.41. The firm has a market cap of $626.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.28.

Guild ( NYSE:GHLD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Guild Holdings will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the second quarter worth about $208,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Guild in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in Guild in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Guild (NYSE:GHLD)

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 200 branches with licenses in 48 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was founded in 1960 and is based in San Diego, California.

