Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Hallador Energy (NASDAQ:HNRG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hallador Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of HNRG opened at $3.50 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.90. Hallador Energy has a 12-month low of $1.72 and a 12-month high of $4.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.15 million, a PE ratio of -29.16 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Hallador Energy ( NASDAQ:HNRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.23). Hallador Energy had a negative return on equity of 6.28% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hallador Energy in the third quarter valued at $38,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Hallador Energy during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 23.70% of the company’s stock.

Hallador Energy Co engages in business through its subsidiary, Sunrise Coal, LLC, which produces coal in the Illinois Basin for the electric power generation industry. It also owns summit terminal, a transport facility on the Ohio River. The company was founded by David C. Hardie in 1951 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

