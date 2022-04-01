Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY) Director Sells $118,750.00 in Stock

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HRMY – Get Rating) Director Jack Nielsen sold 2,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $118,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jack Nielsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 30th, Jack Nielsen sold 27,851 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total value of $1,399,234.24.

On Monday, March 28th, Jack Nielsen sold 42,489 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.82, for a total value of $2,159,290.98.

On Thursday, March 24th, Jack Nielsen sold 18,935 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $949,022.20.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Jack Nielsen sold 6,576 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $329,654.88.

On Thursday, March 17th, Jack Nielsen sold 5,896 shares of Harmony Biosciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total value of $295,094.80.

NASDAQ:HRMY traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 467,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 400,867. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $25.09 and a one year high of $52.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.73 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.17 and a beta of 0.38.

Harmony Biosciences ( NASDAQ:HRMY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.02. Harmony Biosciences had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 75.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRMY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Harmony Biosciences by 352.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harmony Biosciences by 242.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Harmony Biosciences by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $133,000. 53.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Harmony Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for patients with rare neurological disorders in the United States. Its product, WAKIX is a medication for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in adult patients with narcolepsy.

