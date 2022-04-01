Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK) Short Interest Down 30.6% in March

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 30.6% from the February 28th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HWBK. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 149.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 27.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Hawthorn Bancshares by 13,886.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hawthorn Bancshares during the second quarter worth about $216,000. 32.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hawthorn Bancshares in a report on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HWBK traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.28. 26,350 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,468. Hawthorn Bancshares has a 12-month low of $20.85 and a 12-month high of $27.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $166.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.82.

Hawthorn Bancshares (NASDAQ:HWBK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter. Hawthorn Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 27.86%. The company had revenue of $18.78 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Hawthorn Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

Hawthorn Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking services to individual and corporate customers through its subsidiary, Hawthorn Bank. It offers checking and savings accounts, internet banking, debit cards, certificates of deposit, brokerage services, personal loans, installment loans, trust services, credit related insurance, and safe deposit boxes.

