Haydale Graphene Industries (LON:HAYD) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $4.67

Haydale Graphene Industries plc (LON:HAYD – Get Rating) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 4.67 ($0.06) and traded as high as GBX 5.20 ($0.07). Haydale Graphene Industries shares last traded at GBX 5.05 ($0.07), with a volume of 792,570 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £25.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 4.67 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5.66.

Haydale Graphene Industries Company Profile (LON:HAYD)

Haydale Graphene Industries plc, through its subsidiaries, functionalizes graphene and other nanomaterials in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, China, Thailand, South Korea, Japan, and internationally. It operates through Resins, Polymers, Composites & Inks; and Advanced Materials segments.

