HC Wainwright Cuts Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Price Target to $1.50

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Histogen during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Histogen by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 52,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Histogen by 265.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 71,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 51,876 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Histogen by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 94,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 21,471 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Histogen in the 2nd quarter worth $188,000. 6.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.

