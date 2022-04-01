HC Wainwright Cuts Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO) Price Target to $1.50

Histogen (NASDAQ:HSTO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by HC Wainwright from $2.40 to $1.50 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Histogen from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of NASDAQ HSTO opened at $0.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 0.82. Histogen has a 1 year low of $0.20 and a 1 year high of $1.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.45.
Histogen Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on developing proprietary hypoxia-generated growth factor technology platform and stem cell-free biologic products. It offers HST-003, a human extracellular matrix, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial to treat articular cartilage defects in the knee; HST-004, a cell conditioned media solution to treat spinal disc repair; and Emricasan, an orally active pan-caspase inhibitor for the treatment of COVID-19.
