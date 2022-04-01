HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

HDB opened at $61.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $112.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. HDFC Bank has a twelve month low of $54.25 and a twelve month high of $81.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.05.

HDFC Bank ( NYSE:HDB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, January 15th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HDFC Bank will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HDB. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HDFC Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,137,611 shares of the bank’s stock worth $204,152,000 after purchasing an additional 364,307 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of HDFC Bank during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Channing Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HDFC Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $6,474,000. Institutional investors own 16.89% of the company’s stock.

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers; as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

