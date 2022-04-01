Head-To-Head Analysis: Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) & Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Rating) and Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Outlook Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Outlook Therapeutics N/A -244.94% -118.50% Solid Biosciences -530.02% -31.30% -27.97%

This table compares Outlook Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 48.98 -$53.16 million ($0.32) -5.56 Solid Biosciences $13.62 million 9.73 -$72.19 million ($0.69) -1.74

Outlook Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Solid Biosciences. Outlook Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Solid Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Outlook Therapeutics and Solid Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 1 0 3.00 Solid Biosciences 0 1 3 0 2.75

Outlook Therapeutics currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 237.08%. Solid Biosciences has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 691.67%. Given Solid Biosciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Solid Biosciences is more favorable than Outlook Therapeutics.

Risk and Volatility

Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solid Biosciences has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.7% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.8% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Solid Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Solid Biosciences beats Outlook Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of ONS-5010/LYTENAVA. Its pipeline includes unmet patient needs, repackaged IV bevacizumab, and anti-VEGF. The company was founded by Pankaj Mohan on January 5, 2010 and is headquartered in Iselin, NJ.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Solid Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Receive News & Ratings for Outlook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outlook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.