Head to Head Review: Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT) vs. One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust (NYSE:GPMT – Get Rating) and One Liberty Properties (NYSE:OLP – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Granite Point Mortgage Trust alerts:

60.1% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.0% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Granite Point Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.4% of One Liberty Properties shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Granite Point Mortgage Trust $198.29 million 3.02 $68.35 million $1.14 9.75 One Liberty Properties $82.74 million 7.86 $38.86 million $1.83 16.83

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has higher revenue and earnings than One Liberty Properties. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than One Liberty Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Granite Point Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Granite Point Mortgage Trust 34.47% 4.99% 1.21% One Liberty Properties 46.96% 12.90% 5.14%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and One Liberty Properties, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Granite Point Mortgage Trust 0 1 3 0 2.75 One Liberty Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33

Granite Point Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 28.15%. One Liberty Properties has a consensus target price of $35.67, indicating a potential upside of 15.84%. Given Granite Point Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Granite Point Mortgage Trust is more favorable than One Liberty Properties.

Dividends

Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.0%. One Liberty Properties pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Granite Point Mortgage Trust pays out 87.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. One Liberty Properties pays out 98.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Granite Point Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Granite Point Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

Granite Point Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its stock price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, One Liberty Properties has a beta of 1.41, meaning that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Granite Point Mortgage Trust beats One Liberty Properties on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Granite Point Mortgage Trust (Get Rating)

Granite Point Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which focuses on originating, investing in, and managing senior floating-rate commercial mortgage loans, other debt and debt-like commercial real estate investments. The company was founded on April 7, 2017 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

About One Liberty Properties (Get Rating)

One Liberty Properties, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of retail, industrial, office, and other properties under long term leases. Its leases are net leases and ground leases, under which the tenant is responsible for real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs. One Liberty Properties was founded on December 20, 1982 and is headquartered in Great Neck, NY.

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Point Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.