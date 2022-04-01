Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $103.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.02% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. Heartland BancCorp has a 52-week low of $87.00 and a 52-week high of $96.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.57.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $17.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 EPS for the current year.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

