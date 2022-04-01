Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.38.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hercules Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point downgraded Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTGC. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Hercules Capital by 169.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

HTGC traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $18.07. 843,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,383,828. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40. Hercules Capital has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $18.39.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.28% and a net margin of 61.98%. The business had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.30%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

