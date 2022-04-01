Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) Sets New 12-Month High at $18.43

Shares of Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.43 and last traded at $18.41, with a volume of 21298 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.07.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lowered Hercules Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hercules Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.38.

Get Hercules Capital alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.68 and its 200-day moving average is $17.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.40.

Hercules Capital ( NYSE:HTGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $72.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 61.98% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR raised its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 20,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 5,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,000,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,593,000 after buying an additional 68,483 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hercules Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $231,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hercules Capital by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 141,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after acquiring an additional 91,420 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.74% of the company’s stock.

About Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hercules Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hercules Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.