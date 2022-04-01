Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Heritage Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

HFWA stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.98. The stock had a trading volume of 363 shares, compared to its average volume of 204,096. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $20.95 and a 52-week high of $29.81. The firm has a market cap of $875.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial ( NASDAQ:HFWA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 39.62%. The firm had revenue of $57.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Heritage Financial will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Heritage Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN raised its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 84,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 263,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,719,000 after acquiring an additional 46,393 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Heritage Financial by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 950,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,246,000 after acquiring an additional 274,789 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,250,000. Institutional investors own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

