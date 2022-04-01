Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Purchased by Financial Management Professionals Inc.

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 155.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,617 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $28,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter worth $42,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 73.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 52.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. 82.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 36,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $627,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 185,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $3,036,481.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 324,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,451,279 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

HPE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.93.

Shares of NYSE HPE traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $16.36. The company had a trading volume of 145,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,193,202. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.99 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.16.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

