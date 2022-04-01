Hexagon Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 53,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 4,856 shares in the last quarter. JLB & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $827,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 45.4% during the 4th quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $86.00 to $99.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.81.

In other Comerica news, EVP Wendy Bridges sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.78, for a total value of $103,158.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $258,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMA opened at $90.43 on Friday. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $63.07 and a 52 week high of $102.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.01 and a 200 day moving average of $88.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.37.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.05. Comerica had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $750.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.73%.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment meets the needs of small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations and governmental entities by offering various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

