Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Bought by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,523 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,749,428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $460,240,000 after acquiring an additional 46,249 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in Hexcel by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,947,808 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $357,880,000 after acquiring an additional 3,171,371 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Hexcel by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,785,393 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $236,208,000 after acquiring an additional 186,592 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Hexcel by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,230,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $191,887,000 after acquiring an additional 72,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hexcel by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,341,370 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $79,664,000 after acquiring an additional 226,039 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Hexcel stock opened at $59.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 313.02 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.49. Hexcel Co. has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.12.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $360.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $359.20 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 1.55%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Hexcel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 210.54%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HXL. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.50.

Hexcel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of lightweight structural materials. It includes carbon fibers, specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, honeycomb, adhesives, radio frequency / electromagnetic interference (RF/EMI) and microwave absorbing materials, engineered honeycomb and composite structures.

