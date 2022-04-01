Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Hibbett (NASDAQ:HIBB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.750-$10.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $125.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $110.00 to $70.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Hibbett from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hibbett in a report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $77.33.
Hibbett stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. Hibbett has a 1-year low of $40.30 and a 1-year high of $101.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.58 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 2.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.19 and its 200 day moving average is $67.97.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. Hibbett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.27%.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HIBB. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Hibbett by 78.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,168 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 45.6% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 6.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett by 4.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 206,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 9,242 shares in the last quarter. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Hibbett Company Profile (Get Rating)
Hibbett, Inc together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of athletic-inspired fashion products in small and mid-sized communities in the United States. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment, and related accessories.
