Highland Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in American International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in American International Group by 35.5% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American International Group by 896.5% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

AIG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research cut American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.60.

AIG opened at $62.77 on Friday. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.54 and a fifty-two week high of $64.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $52.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.51 billion. American International Group had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 6.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.83%.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

