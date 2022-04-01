Highland Capital Management LLC Has $446,000 Holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 29.1% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the third quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 124,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in FOX by 2.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in FOX by 5.3% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.14% of the company’s stock.

FOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of FOX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of FOX from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Shares of NASDAQ FOX opened at $36.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.77. Fox Co. has a 1-year low of $31.87 and a 1-year high of $40.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The firm had revenue of $4.44 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. FOX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

