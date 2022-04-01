Highland Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Highland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 129,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CSX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,337 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in shares of CSX by 2.9% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 10,347 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 10,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in CSX by 3.8% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,250 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in CSX by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 7,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 73.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on CSX. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on CSX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of CSX from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CSX from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.55.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 12 month low of $29.49 and a 12 month high of $38.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.08 and its 200 day moving average is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $3.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. CSX’s payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

