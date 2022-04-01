Highland Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $3,038,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 64.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Prologis by 147.7% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Prologis by 810.8% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on PLD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Prologis from $158.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Prologis from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Prologis from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.92.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $161.48 on Friday. Prologis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.99 and a 12-month high of $169.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $151.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 7.99% and a net margin of 61.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is a positive change from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.20%.

In other Prologis news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total transaction of $210,168.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

