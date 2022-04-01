Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,458 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Highland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $2,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,637,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,319,000 after purchasing an additional 99,035 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,416.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 65,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after buying an additional 61,096 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $157.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.62 and a 200-day moving average of $156.63. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a one year low of $140.67 and a one year high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

