Highland Capital Management LLC Purchases 472 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Highland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,978 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $4,512,000. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in Medtronic by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 19,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in Medtronic by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 331,956 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,563 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. raised its stake in Medtronic by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners Ltd. Inc. now owns 7,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $724,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. 79.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on Medtronic from $130.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.45.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $75,020.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Medtronic stock opened at $110.95 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.74. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.42%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

