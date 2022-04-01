Highland Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Highland Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $4,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,727,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,242,558,000 after buying an additional 838,706 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,567,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,900,000 after purchasing an additional 49,786 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,836,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,327,000 after purchasing an additional 192,752 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 16.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,070,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,103,482,000 after purchasing an additional 721,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,788,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $919,189,000 after purchasing an additional 13,127 shares during the last quarter. 67.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Caterpillar news, Director David Maclennan purchased 480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $199.50 per share, with a total value of $95,760.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 40,356 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $8,878,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,034 shares of company stock valued at $10,166,136 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar stock opened at $222.82 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.67 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The company has a market capitalization of $119.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $206.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $204.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.46. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.73% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The firm had revenue of $13.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on CAT shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $241.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $233.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.22.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

