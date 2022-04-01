Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 378 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,464 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 378 shares during the period. Walt Disney accounts for about 0.8% of Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $14,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its position in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 63.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,436 shares of company stock valued at $5,917,168 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $137.16 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $128.38 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.11 and a 200-day moving average of $155.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 6.26%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a $218.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.72.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

