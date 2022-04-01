Highland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bordeaux Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,078,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,646 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 167.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Upstart by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Maxi Investments CY Ltd bought a new position in Upstart during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UPST shares. Citigroup upgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Upstart from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $223.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.82.

In other Upstart news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.64, for a total transaction of $754,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 83,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total transaction of $12,373,283.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,374 shares of company stock valued at $31,378,533. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $109.09 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.15 and a 1-year high of $401.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $115.37 and a 200-day moving average of $193.62. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.37 and a beta of 0.01.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.38. Upstart had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Research analysts predict that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

