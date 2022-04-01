Highlander Partners L.P. Makes New Investment in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000. Cable One accounts for 0.4% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co boosted its position in Cable One by 38.0% during the third quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Cable One by 5,503.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 40,451 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Cable One by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,438,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 17.1% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cable One during the fourth quarter worth $559,000. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Cable One from $2,480.00 to $2,326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Cable One from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $2,100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Cable One from $2,300.00 to $2,000.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cable One in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cable One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,041.86.

NYSE CABO traded up $36.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,500.77. 62,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,468. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a PE ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.62. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,375.63 and a fifty-two week high of $2,136.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,493.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,671.15.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $10.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.09 by ($1.55). The business had revenue of $432.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.99 million. Cable One had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 50.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Cable One’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

