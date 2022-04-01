Highlander Partners L.P. Takes $100,000 Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Highlander Partners L.P. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 10,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. The Container Store Group makes up about 0.1% of Highlander Partners L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in The Container Store Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Container Store Group by 65.4% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Container Store Group in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group in the third quarter worth about $76,000. 85.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TCS traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. 430,671 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,330. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.81 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a one year low of $7.73 and a one year high of $17.88. The firm has a market cap of $411.25 million, a P/E ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

The Container Store Group ( NYSE:TCS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $267.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on The Container Store Group in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Container Store Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of The Container Store Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other The Container Store Group news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 24,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.17 per share, with a total value of $198,980.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 35.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

