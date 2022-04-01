Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Short Interest Update

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS HHDS remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Highlands REIT has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.

Highlands REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of non-core assets of the former parent of the company. It operates through the following four segments: Net Lease, Retail, Multi-Tenant Office, and Multi-Family. The Net Lease segment consists single-tenant office, industrial assets, and correctional facility.

