Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS) Short Interest Update

Highlands REIT, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HHDS – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a drop of 28.3% from the February 28th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS HHDS remained flat at $$0.15 during trading hours on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60. Highlands REIT has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.15.
About Highlands REIT
