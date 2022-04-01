Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 15.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,750,000 after buying an additional 163,446 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 147,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,374,000 after buying an additional 6,836 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 89.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,984,000 after buying an additional 7,263 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 17.6% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of CME Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 108,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,072,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.58% of the company’s stock.

CME stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $237.46. The company had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,169. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average of $237.75 and a 200 day moving average of $224.35. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.72%.

In other CME Group news, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.36, for a total value of $733,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on CME. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of CME Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CME Group from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.77.

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

