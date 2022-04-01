Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of CME Group by 3,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp increased its position in shares of CME Group by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CME Group alerts:

Shares of CME stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $237.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,817,169. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The firm has a market cap of $85.34 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.35.

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. CME Group had a net margin of 56.22% and a return on equity of 8.93%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.72%.

CME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of CME Group from $202.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $244.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of CME Group from $258.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $252.77.

In other news, insider Sean Tully sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.80, for a total value of $919,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Kevin Kometer sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.04, for a total transaction of $3,294,540.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,650 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,564 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.