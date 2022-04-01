Highview Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Highview Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms Inc. (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,242 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,000. Meta Platforms accounts for about 1.6% of Highview Capital Management LLC DE’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carderock Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 58.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Lountzis Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 57.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 157 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY increased its stake in Meta Platforms by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $445.00 to $355.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $395.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $336.51.

In related news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.70, for a total transaction of $238,381.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,073 shares of company stock worth $1,598,157 over the last ninety days. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Meta Platforms stock traded up $3.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.65. 297,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,913,602. Meta Platforms Inc. has a twelve month low of $185.82 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $614.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.71.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The firm had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. Meta Platforms’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms Inc. will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

