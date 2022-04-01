Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

HIW has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Highwoods Properties from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Highwoods Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Highwoods Properties has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.40.

HIW stock opened at $45.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.08. Highwoods Properties has a 1-year low of $40.85 and a 1-year high of $48.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Highwoods Properties ( NYSE:HIW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.47. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 40.63%. The business had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.79 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Highwoods Properties will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.34%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HIW. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Highwoods Properties by 7,261.0% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,067,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $92,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039,041 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in Highwoods Properties by 21.8% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,529,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703,234 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,147,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 307.2% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,354,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $59,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,503,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,377 shares in the last quarter. 96.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition and development of office properties. It operates through the office, and other segments. Its markets includes Atlanta, Charlotte, Greensboro, Memphis, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond, and Tampa.

