Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG) Given “House Stock” Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Hilton Food Group (LON:HFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.34) price objective on shares of Hilton Food Group in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Hilton Food Group from GBX 1,050 ($13.75) to GBX 1,200 ($15.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

LON HFG opened at GBX 1,236 ($16.19) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,077.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,125.31. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 27.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.60, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Hilton Food Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 988 ($12.94) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,298 ($17.00).

In other Hilton Food Group news, insider Robert Watson sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,008 ($13.20), for a total value of £504,000 ($660,204.35).

Hilton Food Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food packing business. The company offers a range of fresh items, such as roasting joints, steaks, chops, and minces. It also provides value-added products comprising barbecue ranges, marinated meats, meat cuts, serving sauces, and ready to cook products.

