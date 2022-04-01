Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.75 target price on the shipping company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Hoegh LNG Partners LP is a provider of floating LNG services under long-term contracts. The Company owns and operates floating storage and regasification units (FSRUs) which act as floating LNG import terminals, and LNG carriers which transport the LNG to its markets. Hoegh LNG Partners LP is based in Hamilton, Bermuda. “

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HMLP. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Höegh LNG Partners from $5.00 to $4.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of NYSE:HMLP traded down $0.51 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.38. 829,267 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,347. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.66. The firm has a market cap of $245.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 1.49. Höegh LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $3.77 and a 1-year high of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.07). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 42.47% and a return on equity of 14.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $617,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Höegh LNG Partners by 344.9% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 58,453 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 45,316 shares during the period. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in Höegh LNG Partners in the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.69% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

