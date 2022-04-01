Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Stock Holdings Increased by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,247 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the quarter. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Honeywell International by 49.0% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,119,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $449,857,000 after purchasing an additional 696,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,784,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 586.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 502,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $104,841,000 after purchasing an additional 429,535 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

HON has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

HON stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,742,904. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.42 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $191.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.07 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.49%.

Honeywell International Profile (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.