Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.400-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $35.40 billion-$36.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $36.17 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $203.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Honeywell International from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $270.00 to $245.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Shares of NASDAQ HON traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $194.58. 3,182,505 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,742,904. The company has a market capitalization of $133.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Honeywell International has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.60.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 49.49%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,817,231 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,440,000 after buying an additional 165,235 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 241,726 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,314,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Honeywell International by 167.0% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 16,776 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,498,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

