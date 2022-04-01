Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International (NYSE:HON – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Shares of Honeywell International stock opened at $194.58 on Thursday. Honeywell International has a 12-month low of $174.42 and a 12-month high of $236.86.
About Honeywell International (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Honeywell International (HON)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- PVH Corp Stock May Be Turning Around
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.