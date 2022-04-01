HOQU Price Reaches $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (HQX)

HOQU (HQX) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on April 1st. In the last seven days, HOQU has traded down 15.6% against the dollar. HOQU has a total market cap of $752,590.40 and approximately $2.90 million worth of HOQU was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HOQU coin can currently be bought for $0.0044 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

HOQU Coin Profile

HOQU is a coin. It was first traded on November 27th, 2017. HOQU’s total supply is 275,854,380 coins and its circulating supply is 169,144,018 coins. The official website for HOQU is www.hoqu.io . HOQU’s official Twitter account is @HOQU_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for HOQU is /r/HOQU and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HOQU’s official message board is blog.hoqu.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HOQU is the decentralized marketing platform that allows merchants and affiliates to interact directly and ensures fair CPA deals based on a smart contract. “

HOQU Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HOQU directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HOQU should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HOQU using one of the exchanges listed above.

