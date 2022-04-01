Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HBNC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Horizon Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd.

HBNC stock traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $18.72. 5,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 144,108. Horizon Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.66 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Horizon Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBNC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 33.76% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.46%.

In other Horizon Bancorp news, President James D. Neff sold 11,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.25, for a total transaction of $238,585.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, President James D. Neff sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,148,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,648,000 after purchasing an additional 64,202 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,047,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,702 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,505,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,394,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Horizon Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,340,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,953,000 after purchasing an additional 15,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Horizon Bancorp by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,324,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,070,000 after acquiring an additional 31,750 shares during the last quarter. 53.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Horizon Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company offers various deposits. It also provides commercial, residential real estate, mortgage warehouse, and consumer loans. In addition, the company offers corporate and individual trust and agency, investment management, and real estate investment trust services; and sells various insurance products.

