Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $13.92. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,421. The stock has a market cap of $298.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.00. Horizon Technology Finance has a 12 month low of $13.21 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Horizon Technology Finance ( NASDAQ:HRZN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 46.29% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $16.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.77 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.62%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HRZN. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,665,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $702,000. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 325,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. ETF Store Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the 4th quarter valued at $355,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 60.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 53,448 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $869,000 after acquiring an additional 20,107 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

