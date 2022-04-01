Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on HZNP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company restated a buy rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a report on Friday, March 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $143.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $0.30 on Thursday, reaching $105.51. 17,810 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,762,461. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a fifty-two week low of $79.81 and a fifty-two week high of $120.54. The company’s 50 day moving average is $98.33 and its 200-day moving average is $103.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Horizon Therapeutics Public ( NASDAQ:HZNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.14. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 26.66% and a net margin of 16.57%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $995.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, CFO Paul W. Hoelscher sold 26,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $2,869,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 261,053 shares of company stock worth $25,240,844 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,045,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,215,000 after purchasing an additional 135,736 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.9% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,053,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,123,000 after purchasing an additional 229,538 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,474,308 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,911,000 after purchasing an additional 32,291 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.4% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 3,006,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $329,327,000 after purchasing an additional 70,560 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,905,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $312,637,000 after purchasing an additional 90,703 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

