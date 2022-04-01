Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. trimmed its position in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,655 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $4,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HST. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 55,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 22,208 shares during the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 81,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 20,526 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 1,159,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,172,000 after purchasing an additional 20,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 783,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HST. Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $19.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -647.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 10.82, a current ratio of 10.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $20.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.40.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 273.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

