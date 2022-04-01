HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBC. BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded HSBC from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. UBS Group boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 590 ($7.73) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on HSBC from GBX 570 ($7.47) to GBX 510 ($6.68) in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $496.67.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $34.52 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $142.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HSBC has a twelve month low of $24.31 and a twelve month high of $38.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.43%. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 1,653 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,576,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 21,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,653 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HSBC by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,468,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $816,000. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

